National Moscow Mule Day: Unusual recipes to try

Moscow mules are citrusy, spicy, and a little bit sweet. And though you can’t go wrong with the classic recipe of lime, ginger beer and vodka for National Moscow Mule Day, why not try something a little outside the metal mug?

Here are a couple of not-so-common ways to indulge.

Honey Crip Harvest Mule

Just because it's technically winter (and nearing spring) doesn’t mean you can’t pretend it’s fall. With apple cider and lemon juice, this recipe puts a bright and fruity twist on the original.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Honey Crisp Apple Cider

2 ounces vodka

1/2 ounce lemon juice

3-4 ounces Reed's Strongest Ginger Beer

Candied ginger

Instructions:

Add cider, vodka, lemon juice and ice to a shaker, and shake until chilled. Strain into an ice-filled copper mule cup and garnish with candied ginger.

Havana Rum Mule

For a tropical spin on the drink, use dark rum. Pro tip: For an even more tropical feel, try drinking it with your eyes closed and picturing someplace warm and sunny. (You're welcome.)

Ingredients:

1 part Havana Club Añejo Clásico

2 parts chilled ginger beer

2 lime wedges

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Mint sprigs (for garnish)

Seasonal berries (for garnish)

Instructions:

Fill a copper mug with ice and squeeze in lime wedges. Pour in rum and ginger beer. Complete by adding a dash of bitters. Stir gently. Garnish with a mint sprig and a seasonal berry.

Blackberry Mexican Mule

Swap your vodka for tequila in this berry-forward blend — but don’t skimp on the citrus.

Ingredients:

5 muddled blackberries

1½ ounces tequila

¼ ounces lemon

¼ ounces lime

3-4 ounces Reed's Strongest Ginger Beer

Blackberries (for garnish)

Mint leaves (for garnish)

Instructions:

Add tequila, ginger beer, lemon juice and lime juice to a shaker. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into an ice-filled copper mule cup and garnish with blackberries and mint.

Pineapple Tres Chiles Mule

To make an even spicier version of the already ginger-forward cocktail, amp up the heat with fresh chopped and muddled jalapeno pepper.

Ingredients:

1½ ounces Titos vodka

3-4 ounces Reed’s Extra Ginger Beer

1 ounce pineapple juice

½ ounce poblano chile liqueur

½ ounce simple syrup

Fresh chopped jalapeno, sliced and muddled (3 pieces)

Instructions:

Add vodka, pineapple juice, poblano chile liqueur, simple syrup and ice to a shaker, and shake until chilled. Pour into preferred glass and top with ginger beer. Garnish with fresh jalapeno slice.

Classic Moscow Mule

OK, so you don't want to give up on the classic Moscow mule. Here’s the perfect (and traditional) recipe you're craving.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Stoli Vodka

½ ounce fresh lime juice

3 ounces Stoli Ginger Beer

Lime wheel (for garnish)

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a Moscow mule mug and stir. Garnish rim with a lime wheel.