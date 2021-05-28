National Burger Day 2021: These chains have deals, offers to celebrate

Memorial Day may be just around the corner, but before then, burger lovers have another chance to celebrate.

Two days before that national holiday on May 28 is National Burger Day in the U.S. and numerous franchises and fast food chains are offering deals and giveaways to mark the occasion.

If you don’t feel like making your own burger to celebrate the food holiday, here are just some of the deals available from restaurant chains.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: TOP BARBECUE RESTAURANTS TO TRY IN AMERICA

Burger King

On Friday, Burger King is offering one free Whopper Sandwich with a purchase of $3. According to the website, this deal is only available for mobile orders.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s fans can get a free Dave’s Single or Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger on Friday with another purchase, according to the website.

Smashburger

Smashburger is celebrating National Burger Day by offering fans a Double Classic Smash for $5 all day Friday for purchase online and in-store. The chain’s website lists participating locations.

MCDONALD’S DEBUTS BTS MEAL, ITS LATEST CELEBRITY PARTNERSHIP WITH MERCH LINE

Wayback Burgers

According to the Wayback Burgers Twitter page, the chain is offering $3 Signature burgers all day on Friday. The deal is only available one per person, on the app or in-store.

Del Taco

Even Del Taco is celebrating National Burger Day. According to the chain’s Twitter account, Del Taco is offering buy-one-get-one-free deals on the Double Del Cheeseburger, but only through the app.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pepsi

Pepsi will reimburse fans up to $3.49 for Pepsi products on National Burger Day if they share a photo of themselves with a Pepsi and a burger on social media with the hashtag #BetterWithPepsi.

The offering comes the same day that the company announced it has partnered with FAT Brands Inc., which owns Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express brands.

White Castle

According to USA Today, people can get a free combo meal from White Castle if they sign up for the chain’s loyalty program in the app.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Sonic Drive-In

Though it doesn’t appear Sonic has any specific deals for National Burger Day, the chain is offering half price on the Twisted Texan Cheeseburger or Footlong Quarter Pound Coney when you order through the app or online.

The chain is also offering half-price cheeseburgers every Tuesday after 5 p.m., but only if you order online or on the app.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is another chain that appears to not have a National Burger Day-specific deal, according to the chain’s deals website. However, fans can get $1 large fries once a week through June 27 if they use the McDonald’s app. Fans can also use the app to get free medium fries on Fridays with a minimum $1 purchase.