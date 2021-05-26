McDonald's debuts BTS meal, its latest celebrity partnership with merch line

McDonald’s newest celebrity collaboration has arrived.

The fast-food chain teamed up with K Pop sensation BTS for a meal that features the band’s favorite menu items hitting restaurants Wednesday.

The meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces – a first for the U.S. with recipes inspired by McDonald’s South Korea.

"Seeing the passion and anticipation from our fans worldwide since we announced the BTS Meal has been incredible," Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer for McDonald’s USA said in a statement.

The collaboration comes hot of McDonald’s recent partnerships with celebrity musicians. The chain teamed up with rapper Travis Scott last fall for a meal that featured a Quarter Pounder with cheese, fries and BBQ sauce. Fans loved it so much the chain had a reported ingredient shortage of some of its menu staples.

McDonald's followed up the successful food partnership with its J Balvin meal featuring the reggaeton star’s favorite foods like a Big Mac, Oreo McFlurry and fries.

The chain is continuing to capitalize off of its celebrity partnerships. It’s dropping a line of BTS merch on Wednesday night on the Weverse Shop app with Sweet Chili and Cajun sauce tote bags, hoodies and purple bathrobes, among other items. McDonald's said it will also release a new commercial featuring the brand's new hit single "Butter" a week after it was released.