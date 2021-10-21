Mini Boston cream pies for dessert: Try the recipe

Please palates this Thanksgiving with mini Boston cream pies in chocolate-covered Phyllo shells.

"When coming up with the recipe for mini Boston cream pies, I wanted something that was simple to make and used staple kitchen ingredients," Bernice Baran, the baker and blogger behind Baran Bakery tells Fox News.

"I love that they can be made ahead of time and stored in the fridge until you are ready to host guests or want dessert for your family," Baran continues. "Because they are mini, they are fun to eat and versatile. They are great for serving with coffee or tea, as dessert, or even a sweet treat in the middle of the day."

If you like what you see below, get more of Baran’s recipes in her new cookbook, Frosted: Take Your Baked Goods to the Next Level with Decadent Buttercreams, Meringues, Ganaches and More.

Mini Boston Cream Pies by Bernice Baran, Baran Bakery

Makes 30 mini pies

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Cooling time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour 30 mins

Ingredients:

For Chocolate-Covered Phyllo Shells:

30 count Athens Phyllo Shells

½ cup (3oz) dark chocolate chips

1 tsp coconut oil

For Vanilla Custard:

3 large egg yolks

¼ cup (50g) granulated sugar

1 Tbsp (8g) cornstarch

1 cup (237mL) milk

2 Tbsp (28g) unsalted butter, softened

½ tsp vanilla bean paste (or high quality vanilla extract)

For Chocolate Ganache:

½ cup (3oz) dark chocolate chips

3 Tbsp heavy whipping cream

Cocoa powder and/or powdered sugar for dusting

Instructions:

1. Begin by making the custard, so it has time to cool. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar and cornstarch until they're smooth.

2. In a small saucepan, over medium heat, melt the butter into the milk. When the milk is simmering, slowly pour it into the egg mixture while whisking the eggs.

3. Return the whole mixture to the saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, whisking continuously, until it begins to thicken.

4. Once it's thick and you see the first bubble, whisk over the heat for one more minute. Remove it from the heat, add the vanilla, and pour the custard back into the bowl, and cover the surface with plastic wrap and allow it to cool completely.

5. Bake the Athens Phyllo Shells at 400 °F for 5 minutes. While they're cooling, place the chocolate and coconut oil in a small bowl and microwave them for 15 seconds, 2-3 times, mixing in between, until the chocolate is smooth.

6. Dip the shells, tops or bottoms, into the chocolate. Place them with the chocolate upright until they set.

7. For the chocolate ganache, use another small bowl to melt the chocolate with the cream in the microwave for 15 seconds, 2-3 times, mixing in between until it's smooth. Cover the chocolate and let it set until it's pipe-able.

8. When the custard has cooled after about an hour, use a piping bag, fitted with your favorite tip, (or a spoon) to fill the shells. Pipe some chocolate ganache on top and dust with cocoa powder and/or powdered sugar. Mini Boston cream pies are best served slightly chilled.

Notes

Store refrigerated in an airtight container.