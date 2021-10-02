Moist zucchini chocolate chip muffins: Try the recipe

If you’re looking for a tasty, sweet treat to make at home, these muffins are for you.

According to Debi Morgan, the creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, her "Zucchini Chocolate Chip Muffins" are the "perfect breakfast, brunch or dessert treat" or a "quick and easy snack."

In her blog post, Morgan says these muffins – packed with zucchini, cinnamon and pecans – have crunchy tops on the outside, but a moist, flavorful interior with melted chocolate chips.

The muffins are safe to store in the freezer, and the batter can even be baked into a bread pan, rather than in muffins, Morgan says in her blog.

To try it yourself, here’s the "Zucchini Chocolate Chip Muffins" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

1 cup white sugar

½ cup vegetable or olive oil

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup buttermilk

2 cups shredded zucchini (unpeeled)

1 cup dark chocolate chunks or chips

1 cup chopped pecans

extra chocolate chips for topping (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Shred unpeeled zucchini by hand with a box grater, or use a food processor. Set aside.

3. Using a mixer, blend sugar with oil until incorporated. Add egg and beat 1 minute until creamy. Add vanilla and stir.

4. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Whisk together.

5. Alternate adding dry ingredients to wet ingredients, alternating with buttermilk. Blend well with mixer while adding ingredients.

6. Fold in shredded zucchini, chocolate chunks and pecans. Stir batter and scoop into muffin liners in a tin pan. Fill to the very top. Add a few extra chocolate chips to the top of each muffin if desired.

7. Bake at 425 for 5 minutes, then reduce heat to 375 for 15 minutes until tops rise and spring back to the touch. Take care not to over bake or muffins will be dry.

