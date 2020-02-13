Michigan man bathes in Wendy's kitchen sink, viral video shows

A bizarre video of a Michigan man appearing to bathe inside of the kitchen sink at a Wendy’s restaurant is raising eyebrows online.



“So yeah I’m just gonna tell everyone right now DONT NOT GO TO THE GREENVILLE WENDYS. THIS IS DISGUSTING PLEASEEEEEE SHARE THIS,” wrote Facebook user Connor Somerfield, who posted the video that was originally uploaded on TikTok.



BURGER KING CUSTOMER CLAIMS HER FOOD CONTAINED METAL

The footage shows a shirtless man submerged in soapy water inside of the fast food restaurant’s industrial sink, which is normally used to clean kitchen items.



“Wash yourself!” a uniformed Wendy’s employee seen on camera says to the smiling man in the sink.



DOG EATS MCDONALD'S BEFORE QUALIFYING FOR BEST IN SHOW AT WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB SHOW



“It feels like a hot tub. I’m just enjoying life,” the man later says.



Since being uploaded on Tuesday, the video has been viewed 86,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.



The Wendy’s franchisee that owns the restaurant, Team Schostak, confirmed that the incident did occur at one of its 56 Wendy’s locations, according to The Daily News.



“We take it very, very seriously. We have already taken the proper steps to make sure something like this never happens again,” said the company’s vice president of human resources, Christian Camp.



“As soon as we learned of it, which was this morning, we quickly got into action and approached every person that was involved. We’ve been looking into the matter all day, trying to find out what happened because we want to make sure that we are safe for our employees, and obviously our guests, so we take this matter extremely seriously. We’ve taken the appropriate steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”



FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS



Camp did not confirm whether or not the man in the sink was a current Wendy’s employee or if he had faced any disciplinary action or had been fired.



“We’ve taken to the appropriate steps,” he said. “We’ve looked at everything that was involved in the said incident to make sure everything is clean — per state regulations, at a minimum — but we try to go as far and above as we can.”



Camp also claimed that corrective measures were taken to ensure conditions were safe for employees and customers.



FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“The bottom line is, we don’t want anything to make our guests feel that they can’t eat at any Wendy’s restaurant or any other of our restaurants,” he added.



“We look at everything to make sure that everything is safe, for our employees, first and foremost, and definitely for our guests.”



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP