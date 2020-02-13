Burger King customer claims her food contained metal

Metal is not part of a balanced diet.

A woman claims she spent four days in the hospital after biting into food from Burger King that contained metal. Now, months later, she says that the restaurant’s insurance company and the chicken supplier are denying her compensation.

Last October, Fox 43 reported that Megan Tomlinson had bought the chicken fries from a Burger King in Manheim, Pa. Tomlinson says after she bit into one of the fries, she immediately felt pain and began to bleed. When she got home, she reportedly continued to throw up blood.

After going to the hospital, tests showed that Tomlinson had three metal densities in her GI tract, Fox 6 reported on Thursday. The metal was collected and sent for testing.

According to the news outlet, Cibo Tech Laboratories determined that the fragments were made from high-carbon steel and were consistent with a broken pen-knife or utility blade. Testing also reportedly showed that the metal fragments had not been cooked with the raw chicken and were unlikely to have come from any machinery.

Neither Burger King’s insurance company nor supplier Tyson Chicken is taking responsibility for the incident, Fox 6 reports.

“It’s just not fair,” Tomlinson told the outlet. “And they’re definitely not taking it seriously. I haven’t heard anything from anybody like asking if I’m okay.”

Tomlinson claims she's facing $30,000 in medical bills.

In a statement obtained by Fox 6, a spokesperson for Tyson said, “Tyson Foods produces high-quality, safe food enjoyed by millions of consumers. In this particular case, the consumer’s Facebook post led to a thorough investigation, including analysis of products made at the same time at our facility and analysis of the alleged material. No similar issues were found, and we remain confident of the safety of our products.”

A spokesperson for Nationwide, Burger King’s insurance company, reportedly told Fox 6 that they don’t “talk to media on any claims.”

Fox News reached out to Burger King for comment, but they did not immediately respond.