Dog eats McDonald's before qualifying for Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club show

Move over, Wheaties -- champions have a new meal.

There’s nothing worse than having to compete on an empty stomach, which is the exact situation that one dog found herself in at the Westminster Kennel Club show on Monday in New York City. Fortunately, her owner found the perfect treat to fuel her to victory.

Siba, a black standard poodle, only eats chicken, Market Watch reported. She apparently won’t eat anything else: no veggies, no other meats, not even turkey. Unfortunately, there wasn’t any chicken available at the event at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Luckily, there was a restaurant nearby that had just what Siba was looking for: McDonald’s.

After chowing down on grilled chicken sandwiches, Siba went on to win the nonsporting group at the event. This made her one of four dogs to qualify for the Best in Show final ring.

Her owner, Crystal Murray-Clas, says that when she’s not competing, Siba loves to run around the fields near her home in Hanover, Penn. She also has a close relationship with Murray-Clas’ 2-year-old son.

As a standard poodle, Siba has her work cut out for her at the show.

Since 1907 -- the first year that Best in Show was awarded -- the Westminster Kennel Club dog show has awarded the title to a dog from the terrier group a whopping 48 times. And of those 48 winners, 15 were wire fox terriers. The second-winningest breed, Scottish terriers, has won a total of eight times.

The rest of the doggie groups don’t even come close to putting up the same numbers as the terrier group, either. For example, the sporting group has produced the second-highest number of Best in Show winners, which amount to just 20 since 1907. (The English springer spaniel, a sporting dog and the third-most winningest breed, has only won Best in Show six times.)

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.