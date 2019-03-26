Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle will make her own baby food, as inspired by her 'California roots,' source claims

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly just a few weeks away from parenthood, and mom-to-be Meghan Markle is said to be totally embracing “clean living” in preparation.

One source claims that the royal’s “California roots are coming through” during the final stretch of her pregnancy, as Markle has been especially “mindful” of everything from the cleaning products used in her home to the all-natural foods she’ll likely prepare for baby Sussex.

A royal source told People magazine that the health-conscious former actress is pulling out all the stops ahead of the birth of her first child.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equitation Sports in Rabat, Morocco, in February 2019.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equitation Sports in Rabat, Morocco, in February 2019. (AP)

“Her California roots are coming through,” the insider said of Markle’s wellness-focused ethos. “She’s being mindful of what she puts in her body and on her skin and even her at-home cleaning supplies.”

“She’s hyperaware of what she’s using. She’s looking for natural things,” the insider continued. “She eats cleaner, and she’ll probably make her own baby food.”

“It’s going to be clean living for this baby,” they added.

Markle made headlines in recent weeks for celebrating with a star-studded baby shower in New York City and reportedly telling pals she and her husband will raise their child with a “fluid” approach to gender.

The 37-year-old duchess is expected to give birth in late April or early May, telling fans at a recent royal engagement that the sex will be a surprise to her and Prince Harry.

