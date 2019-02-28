Meghan Markle says she plans to raise child with 'fluid approach to gender': report

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reportedly told friends that she wants to take a "fluid approach to gender" when raising her child.

Markle is said to have told the friends at her recent royal baby shower in New York that she is expecting a son, according to Vanity Fair.

“Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was 'fluid,'" a source told the magazine. "She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes."

The Sussexes have planned a gender-neutral nursery with white and gray colors, the outlet reported.

A Kensington Palace spokesman declined Vanity Fair's request for comment.