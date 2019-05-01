McDonald's plastic straws are going for big bucks on eBay

It turns out, throwing out those plastic McDonald’s straws was a mistake.

In what may be the most surprising twist in the ongoing paper-straws drama at McDonald’s, people have started auctioning off the restaurant chain’s old plastic straws on eBay. While U.S. locations still use plastic versions, U.K. restaurants have started providing customers with paper straws. The reaction has been mixed, to say the least.

Now, it looks like some entrepreneurial eBay users are looking to cash in.

HAMBURGLAR STEALS THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS OF FOOD THROUGH MCDONALD'S APP

While multiple auctions are currently up, The Mirror is reporting that at least one of them is asking $1,300 for what appears to be a single straw. While that number seems astronomically high, it seems that this particular listing may just be a promotional stunt for a petition to bring back the plastic straws.

Other listings, however, appear more legit. One completed listing from the U.K. shows that a straw had an asking price of $650.00. According to the description, it included one plastic straw, still new and in the packaging. It is important to note that the listing also states that a “best offer was accepted” for the final price, so it's unclear how much it actually sold for.

MCDONALD'S CUSTOMERS SLAM 'SOGGY' ECO-FRIENDLY STRAWS: 'PAPER STRAWS AND MILKSHAKES DON'T GO TOGETHER'



Other listings have also appeared, asking for much lower, but still expensive-for-straws, prices. While it doesn't look like anyone will be able to retire by cashing in on their straw collection, there does seem to be a collectors market. McDonald's has tested out alternative options to plastic straws in the U.S., and it's possible that paper straws are on the way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, most customers in the U.K. are taking less extreme steps. Some are simply asking for coffee cup lids in lieu of any sort of straw. Many have just accepted their fate, and have learned to live in a world with paper straws.