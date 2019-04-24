McDonald's customers slam 'soggy' eco-friendly straws: 'Paper straws and milk shakes don't go together'

Customers of McDonald's in the UK are demanding the fast food chain brings back plastic straws - claiming the new paper ones aren't fit for purpose.

MCDONALD'S TO TEST PLASTIC STRAW ALTERNATIVES IN US AND ROLL OUT PAPER STRAWS IN UK

30,000 people have signed a petition to get rid of the new straws, which have been brought in over concerns about plastic pollution.

Many claim the paper ones are dissolving into their drinks and change the taste of the products.

Some have been taking to Twitter to rant at McDonald's, with some even threatening to boycott the firm until plastic straws return.

One tweeted: "I’m all about saving the turtles and that, but @McDonalds paper straws are honestly just a sheet of paper rolled up, make them thicker!! I take 2 sips and my straw starts sticking together."

"Paper straws and milkshakes don’t go together, won’t be coming back," another posted, alongside an angry emoji.

'WON'T BE BACK'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A third ranted: "These new paper straws are awful @McDonalds. They saturate too easily and feel horrible in the mouth. Got to be better options out there?"

"Drinking a @McDonalds milkshake through the paper straws are vile," another moaned.

The petition to remove the paper straws has since been taken down by the government, who said it is not something they can change with a parliamentary debate.

But not everyone is against the change, and many fired back saying it's better for the environment.

One posted: "You’re the most selfish person if you’re sat complaining about @McDonalds paper straws."

Another said: "God i hope @McDonalds dont give in to the petitions. If you dont want a paper straw, then use your own reusable one."

Sun Online has contacted McDonald's and is awaiting comment.

McDonald's promised to roll-out paper straws in all 1,361 branches across the UK and Ireland from last September, with the process to be completed sometime this year.

The new straws will use paper coming from certified sustainable sources, the company said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

'SELFISH'

Paul Pomroy, chief executive of McDonald's UK and Ireland, said: "Reflecting the broader public debate, our customers told us they wanted to see a move on straws but to do so without compromising their overall experience when visiting our restaurants.

"Over the past few months we've been working closely with supplier partners to find a solution that works both for our customers, and that the supply is there given the size of our business."

The new straws will use paper coming from certified sustainable sources, the company said.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.