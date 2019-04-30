Fed up McDonald's customers ditch paper straws for coffee lids

For some McDonald's fans in the U.K., coffee lids are saving them from their paper straw nightmare.

Fed up with the fast-food chain’s new straws, customers are asking for plastic coffee lids to go with their soda drinks. The company started rolling out the new, eco-friendly straws at their U.K. locations last September, but the response has been divided. While some people are praising the company for going green, others feel that the new straws aren’t sturdy enough and dissolve too quickly.

A petition to bring back the plastic versions recently appeared online, and so far it has collected over 42,000 signatures. Some fast-food fans, however, have found a different solution: coffee lids.

One Twitter user uploaded a picture of a regular drink cup with the plastic lid on it, writing “My cousin was given this back in Feb by accident by a new McDonald’s worker and I was thinking if you don’t rate a paper straw. Do this?”

Another user showed off a similar picture, adding “hack ask for a coffee lid instead of the stupid and useless paper straws.”

Yet another user chimed in, commenting on the environmental impact of the coffee lids. “If you don’t like the paper straws ask for a coffee cup lid it’s still the same amount of waste as both lids are still plastic.” Of course, not everyone agreed, with a different user complaining “No no no no no, what part of we are killing our planet do you not get!”

McDonald’s did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but in a statement obtained by The Independent, the company said, “Our suppliers have made us paper straws that last at least 30 minutes in most, if not all liquids. They were introduced following customer feedback, and we are pleased to be doing the right thing in removing plastic from our restaurants and taking significant steps to reduce our environmental impact.”