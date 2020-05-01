McDonald's New Zealand runs out of lettuce days after reopening drive-thru

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hold on to your heads — it appears as if McDonald’s has run out of lettuce after reopening its drive-thrus in New Zealand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast-food chain recently announced it had temporarily run out of lettuce at some of its restaurants in New Zealand, following reports of customers flocking to the country's McDonald's locations earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, McDonald’s apologized and explained that “due to demand,” some of the stores had run out of lettuce. However, the company assured its fans that the "suppliers and delivery trucks are working hard to restock restaurants.”

However, if you’re not a fan of lettuce, the shortage won’t matter, as the brand said it will still be able to make its sandwiches and hamburgers, just without the leafy topping.

The scarce supply comes after McDonald’s announced plans to reopen on Monday after New Zealand claimed to have its coronavirus situation under control. Customers lined up down the block as many locations opened drive-thrus for the first time in more than a month, with some patrons sitting in their cars since 4 a.m. to ensure their spot. The line-up also caused some traffic jams in the country, according to local reports.

According to the New Zealand Herald, McDonald’s sold 300,000 burgers on Tuesday alone. McDonald's New Zealand operates roughly 160 locations within the country.