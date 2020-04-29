Coronavirus fallout: McDonald's Canada to start using imported beef due to supply chain issues

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Imported beef, it’s what’s for dinner.

McDonald’s in Canada announced a big change to its burgers. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fast-food chain will have to start using imported beef.

Due to disruptions in the supply chain, McDonald’s Canada will start using imported beef, according to a press release on the restaurant’s website. Prior to this change, the fast-food chain served 100 percent Canadian beef.

MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE ON TIKTOK SHARES REASON BEHIND MCFLURRY SPOON SHAPE

The press release stated: “At McDonald’s Canada, we are proud of our long-standing commitment to serve 100 percent Canadian beef and plan to continue our Canadian beef sourcing long-term. However, due to unprecedented COVID-19 impacts on the Canadian beef supply chain, we are temporarily adjusting our supply to incorporate beef from outside Canada -- from pre-approved McDonald’s suppliers and facilities globally -- in order to meet the current demand, effective immediately. Until Canada’s beef supply stabilizes, we will source as much Canadian beef as we can and then supplement with imported beef.”

The company added: "Tapping into the strength of our global supply chain will allow McDonald’s Canada to continue to serve our communities, without interruption."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the press release, the change in beef sourcing can be at least partially attributed to the closure of Cargill’s High River processing facility in Alberta.

While McDonald’s Canada will mostly maintain its menu, it will be temporarily removing Angus burgers from its menu nationwide. According to the press release, locations will only continue to sell these items while supplies last.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“McDonald's is committed to supporting Canadian ranchers and farmers, and we look forward to returning to sourcing 100 percent Canadian beef as quickly as possible," the company added.