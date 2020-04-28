McDonald's customers in New Zealand line up down the block after drive-thru coronavirus restrictions lifted

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Zealand is absolutely loving it.

McDonald’s has resumed its drive-thru operations in New Zealand for the first time in five weeks, and fans could not be happier.

The fast-food chain, which had completely closed down in New Zealand due to coronavirus restrictions, opened its drive-thru at 137 of its 169 locations across the country as those restrictions loosened this week.

As soon as the news hit, McDonald’s fans reportedly rushed to the Golden Arches, where cars were seen lined up for blocks starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Those on social media had mixed feelings about the return -- and the fanaticism surrounding the chain.

“How many trips am I allowed to make in one day?” one person joked on Instagram.

“Currently in line,” another commented, seemingly from their car in the drive-thru.

“Missed you,” another wrote.

Though lines for food appeared to stretch on for blocks, one McDonald’s customers told The Sun that the service was “quick” and the line was “very fast-moving."

According to the McDonald’s website, the restaurant is only offering a limited menu for the time being. There have been no reports as to when the full menu will return.

New Zealand has claimed it has “won” the battle against coronavirus in the country, with new positive cases falling to single digits.

As of Monday, New Zealand had 1,469 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths linked to the disease.