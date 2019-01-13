McDonald’s fan discovers french fry box ‘purpose,’ sparks Twitter debate

The carton that holds the “World’s famous fries” might have been hiding a secret this whole time -- a surface for your dipping sauce.

One McDonald’s lover posted the unique french fry dip solution on social media – but Twitter isn’t so sure that is how the box is supposed to work.

Earlier this month, Twitter user Today Years Old posted a picture of a McDonald’s french fry box with the lid pulled back to make a rather convenient plate.

“Did y’all know the flap on your fries box actually has a purpose?” the Twitter user wrote, showing someone pouring ketchup onto the flattened part of the fry box.

The innovative use of cardboard as a holder for dip wowed some Twitter users, who commented praising the interesting hack.

However, not everyone was a fan of the bent back box.

This clever idea came just in time for another McDonald’s french fry announcement – that cheesy bacon fries will be rolling out nationwide starting at the end of this month.