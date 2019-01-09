Man walks into McDonald's with a dead raccoon

A dead raccoon found its way into a California McDonald's on Sunday when a man brought the bloody carcass in and placed it on a table.

The hazardous situation unfolded just before 7 a.m. when an unidentified man was caught on Facebook live, posted by Chris Brooks, sitting alongside the critter at the chain's Potrero Avenue and 16th Street restaurant in San Francisco.

"This motherf---er put the raccoon on the table!" Brooks said in the video.

The video appeared to show an older man with white hair sitting next to the raccoon. An employee pointed toward the man, who then left the table — abandoning the deceased "trash panda" — and walked around the store, seemingly talking to people.

An unidentified man with gloves eventually picked up the animal by its tail and dropped it in a garbage can outside, all the while creating a trail of blood from the table through the store and out to the parking lot.

"Wow! This motherf---er bring a deada-- raccoon into McDonald's," Brooks said "Only in San Francisco, only in motherf---ing San Francisco."

San Francisco police officers responded to the scene and engaged with the man. The department told Fox News on Wednesday that the man who allegedly brought the critter into the McDonald's didn't meet the criteria to be taken into custody for mental health detention, and was released at the scene.

McDonald's told Fox News that immediately after the incident, the fast-food restaurant closed.

"Staff cleaned and sanitized the entire dining room and reopened the restaurant two hours later," Scott Rodrick, the McDonald's owner-operator, said. "The health department visited the restaurant this afternoon and cleared the restaurant for full operations."