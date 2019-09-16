Plans for McDonald's in England's smallest county has residents upset: 'It will be an eyesore'

Residents have reacted with anger over plans to open the first-ever McDonald's restaurant in England's smallest county.

The picturesque East Midlands county of Rutland has never been home to a branch of the fast-food chain since the first one appeared in London in 1974. The U.S. burger giant now has 1,249 restaurants across the U.K., but Rutland has managed to avoid the famous 'golden arches' for the past 45 years.

However, that looks likely to change after town hall bosses approved a planning application for a drive-thru restaurant in the town of Oakham.

MCDONALD'S CUSTOMER FACES 7TH DUI CONVICTION

Some residents have reacted with outrage at the development, which they say isn't in keeping with their historic town's tradition of farmers' markets and gourmet eateries.

"For years we've proudly boasted that we're the only county in England without a McDonald's," said David Taylor, 39, of Oakham. "It a shame the council have bowed to the big corporations. It doesn't suit our town and our way of living. It will be an eyesore and attract the wrong sort of people,"

"I guarantee once it opens, we'll have a KFC and a Burger King next," he added. "I worry for our children's health as a result."

Another resident, Peter Davies, 83, said his son used to work for the company, "so I know quite a lot about them." He added, "I don't think we really need it."

"Get rid of it," said another anonymous resident. "It's about 50 yards from my front door. They don't know when it's going to open or shut. I'm worried it's going to cause rats and foxes to come to the area. I've got young children running about the garden and the local youths are already using my garden as a dustbin so you can imagine what it's going to be like if it goes ahead."

Sarah Tibbetts, 40, from Oakham, described the decision as "really sad."

"Rutland is the only county in England without one. I don't think it's necessary," she said. "There should be recreation for children, not fast food."

Gym owner Jade Smith, 35, told the BBC: "People say it's something for the kids, but is that what we're aspiring to? Our beautiful town doesn't need a McDonald's. It will open up the doors for other chains and kill it off."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

But others in the town, which has a population of 39,500, welcomed the move, including Larry Cobley, 72, who said he's all for it.

"We haven't got much in the way of fast food and there's only a Domino's in town," Cobley said.

Patsy Clifton, 76, saw the decision as a "good thing," even though she herself won't be eating there.

"It's on the by-pass so it's not going to create any traffic in the town center. McDonald's are pretty good at keeping their sites clean. I don't see it as a problem."

"We've got charity shops and coffee shops so it's good to have something new," added Muriel Reid, 52. "We need things for young children in Oakham."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Oakham Town Council backed the plans in July and recommended Rutland County Council approves the scheme on the corner of Lands' End Way and Hackamore Way.

The council chamber in Victoria Hall heard contributions from residents who spoke about their concerns of potential litter issues, drainage, opening hours, and lighting.

Members of Oakham Town Council voted almost unanimously (7-1, three abstaining) to write to Rutland County Council giving support to the application.

“It is always good to see democracy in action, and I am delighted that several members of the public came here tonight to make their points and witness the debate," said Oakham Mayor and town council chairman Coun David Romney:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Clearly, we are only consultees for the application, but we are sure that Rutland County Council will want to know that Oakham Town Council has given this matter full consideration and has made its recommendation to them. The next step will be for Rutland County Council to make its formal decision on the application.”