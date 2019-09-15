McDonald's customer faces 7th DUI conviction

A trip to McDonald’s could result in a man’s seventh DUI conviction.

Employees at a McDonald’s in Millsboro, Del., flagged down a passing state trooper on Friday night. According to them, a customer was “yelling and screaming” from his vehicle and they needed assistance.

According to the Delaware State Police, employees at the McDonald’s reported a disorderly customer around 9 p.m. on Friday night. The trooper reportedly discovered a man “yelling and screaming from his vehicle” and showing “multiple signs of impairment.”

The driver was identified as Levi D. Stilwell and, according to the state police, he had six previous DUI convictions.

According to a press release from the Delaware State Police, “Levi D. Stilwell was transported to Troop 7 in Lewes and charged with his 7th Offense DUI (Felony) as well as Failing to Comply with Taking Photos and Fingerprints. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8,000.00 cash bond.”

CUSTOMER BURNS MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE WITH HOT COFFEE AFTER IT WAS TOO WATERY: POLICE

This is not the only alleged incident of drinking and driving at a McDonald’s in recent history.

A Pennsylvania state representative recently pleaded guilty to driving drunk at a McDonald’s in Harrisburg earlier this year. Democratic Representative John Galloway is reportedly serving a month of house arrest after pleading guilty last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Galloway reportedly already underwent a month-long inpatient treatment in July and August and he doesn’t expect to miss fall voting sessions in the House.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He was previously arrested on a drunken-driving charge in 2011 (although that incident was reportedly resolved by his participation in a diversion program for first-time, nonviolent offenders).