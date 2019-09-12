Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

McDonald’s customers brandish guns, threaten employee over cold hamburgers

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Two Florida men reportedly pulled out guns and threatened a McDonald’s employee after being served cold hamburgers.

MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE FILMED CHOKING, PUNCHING CUSTOMER OVER ALLEGED COMPLAINT ABOUT COLD FRIES

The encounter allegedly took place around 4 a.m. Monday at a Palm Coast McDonald’s. Jawan Davis Jr. and Jordon Dunn, both 20, ordered five hamburgers at the drive-thru. According to The Dayton Beach News-Journal, Davis felt the hamburgers were cold and demanded the employee remake them.

“I don’t play about my food,” Davis reportedly said.

Jordon Dunn and Jawan Davis Jr., both 20, reportedly ordered five hamburgers at the drive-thru before becoming mad that the order was cold.

Jordon Dunn and Jawan Davis Jr., both 20, reportedly ordered five hamburgers at the drive-thru before becoming mad that the order was cold. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair then brandished weapons and threatened the employee, according to reports.

The McDonald’s employee allegedly agreed to remake the order, but went into the back and called the police.

Flagler County deputies arrived on the scene and arrested the two, who were still in the drive-thru line.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the report, officers found a BB gun, an unloaded handgun and a small bag of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dunn was charged with marijuana possession, and Davis with driving without a Florida license and grand theft of a firearm, according to the newspaper.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The car was impounded.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.