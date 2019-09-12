McDonald’s customers brandish guns, threaten employee over cold hamburgers

Two Florida men reportedly pulled out guns and threatened a McDonald’s employee after being served cold hamburgers.

The encounter allegedly took place around 4 a.m. Monday at a Palm Coast McDonald’s. Jawan Davis Jr. and Jordon Dunn, both 20, ordered five hamburgers at the drive-thru. According to The Dayton Beach News-Journal, Davis felt the hamburgers were cold and demanded the employee remake them.

“I don’t play about my food,” Davis reportedly said.

The pair then brandished weapons and threatened the employee, according to reports.

The McDonald’s employee allegedly agreed to remake the order, but went into the back and called the police.

Flagler County deputies arrived on the scene and arrested the two, who were still in the drive-thru line.

According to the report, officers found a BB gun, an unloaded handgun and a small bag of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dunn was charged with marijuana possession, and Davis with driving without a Florida license and grand theft of a firearm, according to the newspaper.

The car was impounded.