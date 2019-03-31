McDonald’s customer pepper sprays security guard, employees during chaotic fight

A fight involving several customers and employees broke out at an Atlantic City McDonald’s around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Footage of the chaotic scene has since gone viral on social media.

According to officials, the fight started between two women at the fast food chain before quickly escalating, CBS reported. It was not clear whether the women who began the fight were customers or employees.

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

In the footage of the fight, customers are seen yelling and throwing objects behind the McDonald’s counter. At one point, a woman climbs onto the counter and begins pepper spraying a security guard in the face, before seeming to slip off the platform.

Tony Algarin, the security guard at the scene, told Breaking AC that this was his second day assigned to that McDonald’s location.

“I’ve never been maced before,” said Algarin, 28. “It sucked and it burned but I knew I had to finish my job.”

Customers then started to throw straws and other items at the security guard and employees in the back.

One of the women involved in the fight had already fled the scene by the time police officers arrived, NJ101.5 reported.

It was not reported what led to the altercation.

Police are currently investigating the incident. No arrests have been reported at this time.