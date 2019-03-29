Expand / Collapse search
Upset McDonald's employee hits co-worker in the face with a cheeseburger

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
The 21-year-old McDonald's employee reportedly became unhappy with his 18-year-old co-worker, allegedly because she was working too slow.

A burger-flipper at a McDonald’s in Indiana allegedly flipped out on a co-worker earlier this week, hitting her in the face with a cheeseburger during an argument.

During a late-night shift at a Bloomington McDonald’s location on Tuesday, a 21-year-old fast-food employee reportedly became unhappy with his 18-year-old co-worker, accusing her of being too slow, Fox 59 reports.

He then threw a cheeseburger at the young woman, hitting her in the face.

The female employee told police she wanted to file a battery charge against her co-worker, who was given a summons to appear in court at a later date, Fox 59 reported.

The male employee was subsequently sent home from work. Police also said the location’s manager confirmed that the female employee had been working too slow, much to the frustration of her co-workers.