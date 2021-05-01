McDonald's debuts chicken sandwich with fried mozzarella patty — here's where it's available

McDonald’s is upping its chicken sandwich game.

The fast-food chain debuted the Chick ‘n’ Cheese sandwich earlier this week -- but only in one select market.

The sandwich is made with a crispy chicken patty and topped with a slice of cheese, a fried mozzarella patty, lettuce and sweet tomato chili jam on a sesame bun, according to McDonald’s website.

Though it may sound delicious, fans will only be able to try the new menu item in Singapore.

Aside from the new sandwich, McDonald’s Singapore has two other additions to its menu: Pizza McShaker Fries, which are seasoned with oregano, basil, vegetable powder and tomato powder, and Ha! Chicken Drumsticks, which are described by McDonald’s as having a "crispy prawn paste coating and a touch of caramelized mild chicken flavor."

Though McDonald’s new fried mozzarella-topped chicken sandwich has only been available for a few days, people on social media seemed divided over whether the sandwich lives up to the hype.

One person commented on Facebook that he "didn’t like the flavor combination."

Another person called the sandwich: "Nothing special."

Meanwhile, another just wrote: "Underwhelming."

Though Americans won’t be able to try the new cheesy offering from McDonald’s, the fast-food chain will be bringing a new dipping sauce to the U.S. soon.

As part of McDonald’s newest celebrity collaboration with the boy band BTS, the fast-food chain will introduce its Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauce to the U.S. starting on May 26, Fox News previously reported.