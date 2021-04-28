Taco Bell launches new promotion based on lunar phenomenon occurring next month: Taco Moon

The moon is as good of a reason as any to get a free taco.

Taco Bell recently announced a new promotion where it will be giving away free tacos. While this isn’t anything unusual for the fast-food chain, this will be the company’s first global campaign.

According to a press release from the restaurant chain, Taco Bell will be giving away free tacos on May 4th. The date was chosen because of a lunar event that’s scheduled to occur which the fast-food franchise is calling "the Taco Moon."

The press release explains that over 20 markets will participate in the event, during which Taco Bell will give away free tacos from 8 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. That will reportedly be the time period during which the Taco Moon will be the "largest and brightest object in the night sky."

"Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally," said President of Taco Bell, International, Julie Felss Masino. "As we're opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new heights as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way."

The markets included in this lunar campaign include the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Puerto Rico. Each market will offer a local flavor for its specific campaign. The United States will also be included in the campaign, where fans will be able to get their hands on a free crunchy taco.

Taco Bell says that it plans on giving out its highest number of tacos in a single day on May 4th.