Massachusetts waitress gets $2G tip on $12 check

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
This surprise truly tipped the scales in her favor.

A Massachusetts waitress was shocked to receive a $2,000 tip on a $12 lunch bill from an incredibly generous customer.

Last Wednesday, a server identified as Leena was tipped with the windfall during her lunch rush shift at the Harvest Market restaurant in Swansea. Leena was reportedly juggling multiple tables as the only server on duty when she received the unbelievable gratuity on a $12.21 bill for a salad bar and fountain drink, The Herald News reports.

Massachusetts waitress was recently shocked to receive a $2,000 tip on a $12 lunch bill, pictured, from an incredibly generous customer.

Massachusetts waitress was recently shocked to receive a $2,000 tip on a $12 lunch bill, pictured, from an incredibly generous customer. (Harvest Market)

According to the Associated Press, the mysterious tipper paid for his meal with a credit card, gave the receipt to the Harvest Market host and requested that she ensure Leena got the tip.

When the waitress realized the size of the tip, she ran into the parking lot to thank the customer – but he was already gone.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

The gratuity was $20 shy of making the #2020TipChallenge that actor and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg started in January.

The gratuity was $20 shy of making the #2020TipChallenge that actor and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg started in January. (iStock)

Leena said that she has always worked as a server, and is currently working a second job as a server at night, the Herald News reports.

The gratuity was $20 shy of making the #2020TipChallenge that Donnie Wahlberg started in January, after leaving a $2,020 tip at an Illinois IHOP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak