Massachusetts waitress gets $2G tip on $12 check

This surprise truly tipped the scales in her favor.

A Massachusetts waitress was shocked to receive a $2,000 tip on a $12 lunch bill from an incredibly generous customer.

Last Wednesday, a server identified as Leena was tipped with the windfall during her lunch rush shift at the Harvest Market restaurant in Swansea. Leena was reportedly juggling multiple tables as the only server on duty when she received the unbelievable gratuity on a $12.21 bill for a salad bar and fountain drink, The Herald News reports.

According to the Associated Press, the mysterious tipper paid for his meal with a credit card, gave the receipt to the Harvest Market host and requested that she ensure Leena got the tip.

When the waitress realized the size of the tip, she ran into the parking lot to thank the customer – but he was already gone.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Leena said that she has always worked as a server, and is currently working a second job as a server at night, the Herald News reports.

The gratuity was $20 shy of making the #2020TipChallenge that Donnie Wahlberg started in January, after leaving a $2,020 tip at an Illinois IHOP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.