Donnie Wahlberg gives IHOP waitress $2,020 tip

Actor and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg ushered in 2020 by leaving that much as a tip.

As Fox 10 reported, the man of kind gestures left a $2,020 tip at an Illinois IHOP.

Wahlberg wrote “Thanks Bethany” and “Happy New Year, 2020 Tip Challenge” with a smiley face on the receipt.

The challenge for the new year is to reward a server with an amount that signifies 2020. A waitress in Michigan was also on the receiving end of a generous $2,020 tip from an unnamed guest.

“.@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge,” his wife, Jenny McCarthy, wrote in a tweet.

The famous couple starred in their own reality series for A&E Networks called “Donnie Loves Jenny.” The program, which followed the pair and their family as they adjust to married life together, aired from January 2015 to April 2016.

For Wahlberg, whopping tips aren’t a new thing.

In July 2017, he left a $2,000 tip after dining at a Waffle House in North Carolina.

He documented his Charlotte visit in a nearly 11-minute Facebook live video.

He wrote in a Facebook post that both of his parents waited tables for years, “so when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.