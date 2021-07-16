Restaurant closes for 'day of kindness' after customers disrespect staff

This Massachusetts restaurant has a tip for rude diners – be nice, or don’t eat.

The owners of Brewster-based Apt Cape Cod decided to shut down for a "day of kindness" after a slew of customers apparently mistreated its staff, cursed and demanded take orders before the restaurant even opened for business.

"There were a few incidents that were so horrendous – the cursing and not being understanding of our short staff and limited menu – we had someone call in at 6:30 a.m. before we even open demand take out saying, ‘I’m going to come in, and you're going to serve me," Emilia Povero, a manager at Apt Cade Cod told FOX News. "That was the straw that broke the camel's back. Our staff doesn't need to deal with this."

Owners Brandi Felt Castellano and her spouse Regina Felt Castellano posted on Facebook last week they would stay closed for breakfast July 8 and wouldn’t open until dinner service at 5:00 p.m. so its staff could decompress and catch up on in-house duties.

"As many of our guests and patrons treat us with kindness and understanding, there have been an astronomical influx daily of those that do not, swearing at us, threatening to sue, arguing and yelling at my staff, making team members cry. This is an unacceptable way to treat any human," the owners wrote in a Facebook post.

"So Chef Regina and I have decided to take the day and give the staff time [to] deep clean the restaurant, train, and treat my staff to a day of kindness."

The restaurant continued to urge, "please remember that many of my staff are young, this is their first job, or summer job to help pay for college."

The report of unpleasant patronage comes as many restaurants across the country struggle to get help. And food workers, already spread thin, are starting to get fed up.

Earlier this week, a local Burger King sign in Lincoln, Nebraska, went viral after its employees posted the message "WE ALL QUIT" and "SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE" protesting against being overworked and understaffed.

"We have had to make adjustments due to the increase in business volume, size of kitchen, product availability and staffing availability, we are not trying to ruin anyone's vacation or day off," Apt Cape Cod continued in its Facebook post.

And it certainly pays to be kind. Since the restaurant abruptly closed down, Povero says Apt Cape Cod has received an influx of support from Americans across the country sending tips via Venmo, which they have kindly asked be redirected to their local food bank.

"We've had people send in flowers, I’ll go out with my work shirt on and people will come up to me saying, ‘I’m so sorry, I love what you’re doing.’ We’re getting calls from Tennessee, Las Vegas, all over with people showing support," Povero said.