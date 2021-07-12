Expand / Collapse search
Burger King sign reading 'we all quit' goes viral after employees walk out

Former employees of a Lincoln, Nebraska Burger King chain also wrote 'Sorry for the inconvenience' on a massive sign outside the restaurant

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
The message is loud and clear from these Burger King employees who apparently have beef with management. 

A local Burger King sign in Lincoln, Nebraska, has gone viral reading "WE ALL QUIT," and "SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE." 

Burger King employees quit a franchise in Lincoln, Nebraska with sign that says "we all quit."

Burger King employees quit a franchise in Lincoln, Nebraska with sign that says "we all quit." (iStock)

Employees said they’ve been working in a kitchen with no air conditioning for weeks, with the temperature reaching more than 90 degrees at one point, according to KLKN Channel 8. One employee, former general manager Rachael Flores, was reportedly hospitalized for dehydration, according to KLKN Channel 8. 

"I didn’t think anybody was going to notice it [the sign], because we did just one sign and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook. I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down," Flores told KLKN. 

FORMER BURGER KING EMPLOYEE AWARDED $2M AFTER SHE WAS FIRED FOR HAVING A TRACHEA TUBE: LAWSUIT 

Flores had reportedly been working at the fast-food chain since January and put in her two weeks notice this month saying she’d often work up to 60 hours per week. Eight of her co-workers followed her lead, voicing complaints of an understaffed restaurant, according to the KLKN news report. 

The BK, which is located in the Lincoln neighborhood of Havelock, is reportedly still open but according to Flores, remains understaffed. 

Burger King did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment.