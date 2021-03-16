Mars Wrigley announces compostable packaging for its candy brands

Composting and candy go hand in hand.

Mars Wrigley announced that it has teamed up with Danimer Scientific, a biotechnology company, to develop home compostable packaging for some of its most popular candy products. The first product to use this new environmentally friendly packaging will be Skittles and will be introduced by late 2021 or early 2022.

The packaging is made through a fermentation process using plant oils and biodegrades, according to a press release. The material that the packaging is made out of reportedly breaks down at a reliable rate in industrial composting facilities and home ones as well.

Alastair Child, VP of Global Sustainability for Mars Wrigley, said, "The impact of plastic on nature is one of the major sustainability challenges of our generation. There are no simple solutions and transformational innovation is necessary, we have to think and act differently."

He continued, "Collaborating with Danimer to advance this breakthrough technology represents a major step to creating positive societal impact and better environmental outcomes across the full lifecycle of small, flexible packaging."

According to the press release, Mars Wrigley has a goal of achieving 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

CEO at Danimer Scientific Stephen Croskrey said, "Expectations for sustainable packaging vary from market to market, making it essential for new materials to be adaptable in meeting different standards without sacrificing quality. PHA provides a versatile platform for manufacturing material that is renewably sourced and leaves a minimal impact on the environment upon disposal. We look forward to working with Mars Wrigley in fighting the global crisis of plastic waste."