Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food-Drink
Published

Ice cream manufacturer in New Jersey faces $237G penalty after separate workers lose fingers in same machine

OSHA says the company failed to properly shut down the machine, resulting in 'severe' amputations

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
MA ice cream shop closed one day after reopeningVideo

MA ice cream shop closed one day after reopening

Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlor in Mashpee, MA closed one day after reopening; Kristen Glavin reports

An ice cream manufacturer in New Jersey is facing more than $237,000 in fines after two of its workers suffered separate "severe amputation injuries" while trying to fix the same ice-cream wrapping machine.

The Fieldbrook Foods Corp. in Lakewood has been cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for "willfully" failing to shut down the machine prior to maintenance, resulting in a mechanic losing two fingers during a 2020 incident. The same machine injured a sanitation worker in 2018, when his fingers became caught in the jammed equipment. As a result, he lost one finger and fractured another, OSHA confirmed.

At the time, OSHA indicated that the worker involved in the 2018 incident was employed at Fieldbrook-owned Mister Cookie Face LLC, a manufacturer of ice cream sandwiches.

OSHA had previously indicated that the worker involved in the 2018 incident was employed at Fieldbrook-owned Mister Cookie Face LLC,

OSHA had previously indicated that the worker involved in the 2018 incident was employed at Fieldbrook-owned Mister Cookie Face LLC, (Fieldbrook Foods)

PHOTO: ICE CREAM THIEF ENDS UP CLINGING TO SIDE OF BUILDING IN NYC

OSHA found Fieldbrook Foods at fault for failing to properly shut down the machine before both incidents. The company now faces proposed penalties of $237,176.

"Fieldbrook Foods knew that machines must be completely disabled before workers perform service and maintenance," said OSHA Area Director Paula Dixon-Roderick, in a news release issued Monday.

"Fieldbrook Foods knew that machines must be completely disabled before workers perform service and maintenance," said OSHA Area Director Paula Dixon-Roderick, in a news release issued Monday. (Google)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Fieldbrook Foods knew that machines must be completely disabled before workers perform service and maintenance," said OSHA Area Director Paula Dixon-Roderick, in a news release issued Monday. "Instead of addressing the cited amputation hazards which led to two serious injuries, the company continues to expose its workers to dangerous machinery."

Fieldbrook Farms has 15 days from the date of notice (March 15) to address the penalties or contest OSHA’s findings. A representative for Wells Enterprises, which owns the Fieldbrook Foods Corp., did not immediately return a request for its response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Wells Enterprises, headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, also owns popular ice cream brands Blue Bunny and Halo Top.