Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOOD
Published

Lizzo tries TikTok’s mustard on watermelon trend: ‘I don’t understand’

Lizzo seemed confused when she tried the pairing

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 2Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

There’s a new food trend on TikTok and Lizzo has made sure to try it so you don’t have to. 

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner posted a video of herself putting yellow mustard on a slice of watermelon after she saw a clip by user @yayayayummy recommending the odd pairing.

Lizzo’s video began with her watching @yayayayummy’s clip before going to her fridge and taking out her own watermelon.

MCDONALD’S BTS PACKAGING BEING SOLD ON EBAY

The video then switched to show the watermelon cut into wedges before switching again to show Lizzo sitting in front of the plate of watermelon while holding a bottle of yellow mustard.

"Welcome to ‘Is it bussin’ or is it disgusting?’" Lizzo said in the video as she shook the mustard bottle. "Just kidding, I just made that up."

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

@lizzo

##stitch with @yayayayummy ummmm I ended up just eating it w tajin 🤭

♬ original sound - lizzo 

Lizzo then picked up a piece of watermelon and squirted mustard on it while saying: "Alright, I’ve been seeing this s--t on the internet."

TIKTOK’S ‘PESTO EGGS’ ARE THE LATEST FOOD TREND: ‘YOU WON’T GO BACK’

The "Truth Hurts" singer then took a bite of the watermelon and mustard and looked confused as she chewed.

"I don’t understand," she said, putting the watermelon down. "Hold on."

Lizzo then added a little more mustard to the watermelon for another try.

After a second bite, she still seemed confused, saying: "Huh?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Yet again, the singer gave the trend one more shot with a third squirt of mustard. But even after that bite, Lizzo looked confused before the video ended.

In the caption, the singer hinted that she wasn’t in love with the trend. 

Lizzo is pictured at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in March. The singer recently tried the TikTok trend of eating mustard on watermelon but seemed confused by the pairing. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Lizzo is pictured at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in March. The singer recently tried the TikTok trend of eating mustard on watermelon but seemed confused by the pairing. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

"Ummmm I ended up just eating it w tajin," Lizzo wrote.

Since it was posted on Tuesday, Lizzo’s video has been viewed more than 18.2 million times as of Wednesday. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Some commenters joked about how, even though she didn’t look like she enjoyed the pairing, she still tried it multiple times. 

"I love that she kept trying juuust in case something changed," one person wrote. 

Others wanted to know her ultimate verdict more directly. 

"So is it good?" one person asked. 

Someone else commented: "WHAT IS THE VERDICT?!"

A few viewers even said they tried the trend themselves. However, those commenters didn’t explain their verdict, either.

This isn’t the first TikTok trend that Lizzo has tried. In March, the singer posted a video of herself enjoying a bowl of "nature’s cereal," made with pomegranates, blackberries, blueberries and coconut milk. 

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.