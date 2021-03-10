TikTok users are craving 'nature's cereal' as new breakfast bowl trend

Breakfast of champions?

TikTok users are going against the grain with a fruity new breakfast bowl called "nature’s cereal" that’s gone viral as the latest must-try recipe.

The dish shot to stardom on the platform when Lizzo tried it last week and declared she was "addicted," but the grain-free "cereal" was apparently first arranged by TikToker NaturesFood. The original instructions have since been viewed 3.8 million times.

In a quick clip posted in February, the user poured pomegranates, blackberries and blueberries into a bowl, topped the berry blend with coconut milk, and ate it all with a spoon, in a dish he dubbed "nature’s cereal."

"Whenever I eat this cereal in the morning, first thing in the morning, it helps with digestion issues. Any kind of constipation issues, it'll help," the man alleged, adding that his energy levels are "through the roof" after a bowl of the berries.

Lizzo apparently felt the same, and said she’s hooked on the mix (which she adds ice into.)

"I'm addicted y'all," the Grammy winner said. "It's really so good!"

"I don't know what it is about the coconut water but it's like, creamy. And the pomegranates give you that crunch," she shared. "Don't knock it until you try it."

In the days since, the hashtag #NaturesCereal has been viewed over 11 million times on the platform. Though some commenters on another popular clip said they were craving the berry blend, others were more skeptical and likened the bowl to an unprepared smoothie.

"That honestly looks so refreshing," a fan wrote.

"This is the first time I’ve ever craved fruit," another echoed.

"It’s literally an unblended smoothie y’all," one argued.

"There is no way this is good," another said.

Like it or not, TikTokers say they can’t escape the trending craze.

"EVERY TIME I OPEN UP THE APP THE FRIST THAT POPS UP IS THE DAMN CEREAL," one said.

"This is like the 20th video I’ve seen of this," another agreed. "I’m gonna try it."

From baked feta pasta to Chipotle salsa and more, TikTokers have kept busy this winter by experimenting in the kitchen.