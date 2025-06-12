Chick-fil-A quietly rolls out secret sandwiches that most Americans can't get

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chick-fil-A has quietly added two new sandwiches to its menu – but they're only available to customers in certain cities.

The two new sandwiches are the Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich and the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich.

The Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich is served "on a toasted, buttery bun with Creamy BBQ Slaw and sweet heat pickle chips," according to the company's website.

"It pairs well with Creamy BBQ Sauce on the side," the site adds.

The sandwich can also be made with spicy fillets or grilled chicken. It's only available at participating restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida, from June 9 to July 19.

Meanwhile, the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich is served on "a toasted buttermilk ranch bun, [with] pepper jack cheese."

The sandwich also features "strips of caramelized onion-flavored candied bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickled jalapeños."

The signature chicken fillet can also be swapped with grilled chicken or a spicy fillet.

"It pairs well with a side of Jalapeño Ranch Sauce for an extra kick of flavor," Chick-fil-A advises.

The Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich is only available at participating Salt Lake City, Utah, restaurants through July 19.

A community of Chick-fil-A fans reacted to the new releases in a Reddit thread earlier this week.

"Really don't need to do a test on these, I'm going to buy them and often," the top comment read.

"I need these in my life," another person chimed in.

Another user questioned the creamy barbecue sauce.

"I've never heard of a bbq sauce described as creamy," the person wrote.

"Smokey, tangy, sweet, spicy. These are bbq sauces. I'm confused."

Fox News Digital reached out to Chick-fil-A for additional comment.