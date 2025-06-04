Sweet deception? Loyal customers accuse iconic dessert chain of 'shrinkflation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of America's most popular restaurant chains has been accused of "shrinkflation" by some of its most loyal customers.

The Cheesecake Factory, famous for its large portion sizes, has 200-plus locations across the United States. The chain is well-known for having an expansive, calorie-packed menu of over 250 items across various cuisines.

But the restaurant is now being accused of shrinkflation, which is when companies make products smaller while keeping prices the same or raising them.

Members of a Cheesecake Factory Reddit group, a community of 4,000 cheesecake enthusiasts, recently discussed the chain's allegedly dwindling portion sizes.

In one post, a skeptical customer shared a picture of a cheesecake slice in a to-go box.

"The last couple of times I got a slice of cheesecake it was about half the size of the usual slice," the post began.

"I saw one post about this on this sub, but people were saying it could be due to not properly aligned machines rather than smaller sizes in general."

The user continued, "Have others continued to experience smaller slices? What is more disturbing is that the calories per slice listed on their website have not changed, which would make one assume they should be getting the same size of slices."

The user's concerns were validated by most commenters, who overwhelmingly concluded that they, too, noticed smaller slices.

"The cheesecakes used to have 8 slices in each," one Redditor claimed. "Now it's 12 slices for each."

"And of course the price has only gone up," another commenter replied.

"If memory serves, I think the slices got smaller years ago," one Redditor said.

Another recalled, "Yes!! A month ago, I was SHOCKED at the size of the to-go slices we were handed at the counter."

Other users said the cake slices have been smaller for a while.

Another wrote, "Slices are definitely smaller. I noticed this years ago. I remember you could easily split a piece and you would get plenty. Now it's like two or three bites each, lol!"

Fox News Digital reached out to The Cheesecake Factory for comment.

In the thread, a baker noted that while cheesecakes are rather simple to make, they can be expensive due to the amount of cream cheese they require.

"I bake a lot and cheesecake is actually one of the simpler things to bake well so long as you follow instructions," the user said.

It "is essentially cream cheese and you need a lot of it," the user said. "Contrast [that] with something like a Bundt cake, which is also a fairly simple cake to bake, but the cost of ingredients for it [is] relatively inexpensive."

The Cheesecake Factory is not the only food franchise to be hit by shrinkflation allegations. Last year, PepsiCo began adding more chips to bags following complaints about shrinkflation.

At the time, CEO Ramon Laguarta said that inflationary pressures and higher borrowing costs had "continued to impact consumer budgets and spending patterns."

The Cheesecake Factory has been in business since opening its first location in Beverly Hills, California, in 1978.