Healthy, satisfying alternatives to potato chips: 'You'll adjust'

Ever reached into a bag of potato chips and found yourself unable to put them down?

There's a psychological reason for this behavior — but there are healthier alternatives that can satisfy the same cravings.

"When under stress, the body releases cortisol, which then increases desire for comfort food, such as sweets and salty foods," Jonathan Alpert, a New York-based psychotherapist and author, told Fox News Digital.

"These foods then lead to a feeling of satiation or even indulgence, providing a temporary reprieve from negative or difficult emotions, such as stress and anxiety," he said.

Performance coach and wellness expert Jacob Zemer, also in New York, shared some of his favorite alternatives to potato chips – snacks that are salty and satisfying, but with a side of added nutrients.

"There's nothing wrong with potatoes, and that's a common misconception," Zemer said.

"The problem comes when you start to fry things. Then you're adding fat plus carbohydrates — which is a recipe for diabetes."

Potato chips, he said, "basically are saturated fat, combining refined carbohydrates."

Zemer added, "Potato chips are highly palatable and that's the term we use to describe them on a nutrition level. And that happens when you have something that has both carbs and fats in it. And [potato chips] are very savory because of that salty element."

When seeking alternatives to chips, Zemer said he looks for products that pass the "protein test" – having at least 10 grams of protein for every 100 calories.

In particular, Zemer counts himself as a fan of Quest Chips and Legendary Chips, both of which pass this test, he said.

Zemer also looks for salty foods that contain a high level of fiber, which helps create a full feeling.

"You're less likely to binge on those," he said of those types of foods.

"There's a great pretzel alternative that's found currently at Costco," Zemer also told Fox News Digital.

"It's called Crisp Power. And they actually have high protein and high fiber, and they're essentially pretzels."

In addition, Zemer said he recommends what he called "single-ingredient foods" that can be salted, such as edamame.

These are a "great solution" that can satisfy a salty craving without empty calories, he said.

While making dietary changes can be a challenge, Zemer said he encourages people to hang in there when adjusting to a new situation.

He shared his three biggest tips for adopting new habits, especially with food.

"I think the biggest thing is to find something in the meantime that actually satiates that salty craving," he said.

Once that item is found, then get rid of the unhealthy options.

"The reality is, over time, you'll adjust to it."

"Only keep foods that are good options in your house," Zemer said.

"Don't bring the potato chips home. Don't bring them with you. Give yourself the options."

The third piece of advice, he said, is to stick with it.

"Taste buds shed about every 30 days," he said. "So, even if at first you're not in love with something, the reality is, over time, you'll adjust to it."