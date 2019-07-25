Kidnapping victim alerts Domino's employee to plight while picking up a pizza, police say

A kidnapping victim from New Mexico was able to alert the authorities to her situation by way of a Domino’s pizza.

The 32-year-old woman was allegedly being held against her will at home in Chamberino, N.M., by her husband, police said. On Monday, the two traveled to a Domino’s location just over the border in Anthony, Texas, where the woman’s husband allowed her to retrieve their order.

“He allowed her to go inside to pick up the pizza and she was able to pass the information to the clerk,” according to Anthony Police Chief Carlos Enriquez, in a statement obtained by the El Paso Times.

Domino’s alerted the authorities, who arrived at the restaurant at around 12 a.m.

"The officers didn’t take it (the note) as a joke and investigated it fully,” Enriquez said.

Police from both Anthony, Texas, and Dona Ana County, N.M., where Chamberino is located, arrived at around 1 a.m. at the woman’s home, where they reportedly found her bound and gagged on the floor. She also appeared to be beaten, the El Paso Times reported.

Roberto Dominguez, 22, was arrested by the Doña Ana County police on domestic violence charges, and will also face kidnapping charges in El Paso County.

A representative for the Anthony police was not immediately available to comment.