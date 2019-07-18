New Jersey pizza place is helping community find their lost pets

A New Jersey pizza place isn’t just delivering dinner -- they’re delivering hope for pet owners.

Angelo’s Pizza in Matawan started putting posters for lost pets on their pizza boxes and people are loving it. Everyone loves pizza, and now whenever they get one from Angelo’s, they’ll know to keep their eyes open for lost animals.

It began with a Facebook post that simply said, “Anyone in Matawan/Aberdeen area who has a missing pet can drop off flyers for us to place on all our pizza boxes. No charge.”

Angelo Pizza’s owner, John Sanfratello, just wants to help out his community. His restaurant is known for being involved in local charities and this seemed like a good idea. He had no idea it would be as successful as it was.

“It’s been incredible, I never thought it would take off like this,” he told Fox News.

According to him, more people have seen the Facebook post than there are residents in all of Matawan, N.J.

CHEF FIRED FOR POURING 'BOILING' BUTTER DOWN COWORKER'S PANTS 'FOR A CRACK AND A LAUGH'

One of the lost animals featured on Angelo’s boxes was Ondrea, a puppy training to be a Seeing Eye dog. This particular case hit home for Sanfratello as his restaurant has been heavily involved with the blind community. He even helped coach N.J.’s first all blind baseball team. He’s worked with Seeing Eye dogs before, and he knows how important those dogs are.

“From now on, this is our policy,” Sanfratello said of the lost pet posters. “It’s all about reuniting these pets with their families.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He also hopes that other restaurants follow suit. “Our intent is for other businesses to start doing this as well,” he said. “We don’t own it, it’s a community grassroots initiative.”

Sanfratello, whose restaurant has been part of the Matawan for 45 years when his father opened it, is not the only one in his family to want to help out their respective communities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His sister, who owns a restaurant in Florida, is adopting the lost-pet flyer practice. Sanfratello even has cousins who own a cupcake shop in New York City who plan on adding the flyers to their business.