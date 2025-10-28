Fried chicken buckets fading as Americans flock to tenders and sandwiches: Here's why

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The bucket of fried chicken, a once-familiar fixture in many American homes, has become less common on dinner tables — and the shift didn't happen overnight.

Fewer U.S. households are regularly buying buckets of bone-in chicken in 2025 as demand for convenient, less messy chicken sandwiches and tenders keeps growing.

While there have been some exceptions — Korean fried chicken and wings remain a staple for sports games — consumers have shifted away from bone-in chicken, and restaurants have taken notice.

Citing statistics provided by Datassential, The Wall Street Journal reported that listings for bone-in fried chicken meals have dropped 72% in the past four years, while listings for boneless wings and tenders have grown 29%.

The changes are visible at KFC, which brought back its original recipe tenders in 2024 after a few quarters of declining sales.

The fast-food giant, while still popular globally, has seen waning demand in the U.S. It recently reported an 8% drop in U.S. system sales, according to Yum! Brands' latest quarterly report.

Fox News Digital reached out to KFC for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Crystal Gorges, a marketing expert in Clearwater, Florida, told Fox News Digital the shift is rooted in today's faster-paced lifestyle and eating habits.

"Buckets used to represent family time, a shared meal around the table," Gorges said. "Now life moves faster."

"Sandwiches and tenders are easier to grab, drive with and eat while multitasking," she added.

From a marketing angle, tenders and chicken sandwiches are a "visual win," Gorges said.

"These foods photograph better, they are cleaner for social media and they appeal to a generation that values convenience over tradition," she said.

"Brands are simply meeting consumers where they are, looking for comfort food that fits into a busy and individual lifestyle."

Jordan Lee, a Florida-based brand strategist and publicity manager, echoed those remarks.

"Traditional sit-down meals are becoming rarer, replaced by quick meals while we do something else, like eating in front of a screen, on the go or between meetings," he said. "That shift naturally favors foods that are easy to hold, portable and less messy."

Fried chicken sandwiches or tenders, Lee said, "fit perfectly into that lifestyle because it's comfort food that doesn't require a plate or utensils and still delivers the same flavors people associate with a full meal, just in a more convenient [way] for scrolling TikTok."