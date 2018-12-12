KFC debuts fried chicken-scented firelogs ahead of Christmas

Is it really Christmas if the smell of fried chicken isn’t wafting from the yule log?

Yes. Of course it is. But that doesn’t mean KFC is about to give up on the dream.

Just in time for the holiday, the chicken chain is debuting its very own KFC-scented Enviro-Log, said to smell like the Colonel’s signature blend of 11 herbs and spices once it gets going.

“At KFC, we have always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., in a press release.

“Now, this winter we’re bringing all the things we love – family, friends and fried chicken – together around the fire with our scented firelog.”

The holiday item – which is the product of a team up between KFC and Enviro-Log, and officially named the “11 Herbs & Spices Firelog” – promises a “hearth-warming and hunger-inducing” experience, according to the fast food chain.

KFC’s yule logs are currently available for $18.99 at KFCFirelogs.com. And although the restaurant does not specifically say it, the logs may be best enjoyed while reading a KFC-themed romance novella starring a rippled, sleeveless Colonel Sanders.