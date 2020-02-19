Wendy's mocks Burger King's new french fry sandwich on Twitter

Where’s the beef?

In more ways than one, it’s at Wendy’s.

SURPRISING FACTS ABOUT THE SHAMROCK SHAKE

The fast-food chain recently tweeted about a new sandwich Burger King is testing in New Zealand, which consists of nothing more than french fries, ketchup and mayonnaise. Based on the post, however, it appears that Wendy’s is not a fan of the item.

Burger King New Zealand announced it would be testing the sandwich — or the Chip Butty — earlier this week, Fox 29 reports. It's not an entirely out-of-left-field idea, either, as the sandwich is based on the popular U.K. snack of the same name.

Upon the announcement, Wendy’s tweeted out a post featuring ComicBook.com's coverage of the sandwich, but added a caption reading, “When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef.”

Apparently not content with their original tweet, Wendy’s continued to mock their rival in the comments.

When one commenter wrote, “Ehh, Burger King running out of ideas for new burgers,” Wendy’s responded, saying, “They should try the ever-present idea – make it good.”

Another user asked, “Are they going to test next, an all bread burger?”

“Pretty sure the clown basically has one of those,” replied Wendy’s in an apparent dig at McDonald’s.

“But are their fries really any better than their beef?” asked another user, prompting Wendy’s to write, “Honestly wouldn’t know.”

Burger King hasn’t publicly responded to the tweet as of Wednesday. But Burger King hasn't been totally silent this week: The fast-food chain recently decided to focus on a new ad campaign that shows one of their Whoppers growing mold after sitting out for several days.

“The beauty of real food is that it gets ugly. That’s why we are rolling out a whopper free from artificial preservatives. Coming by the end of 2020 to all restaurants in the U.S.,” the company wrote in a tweet.