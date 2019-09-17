Kentucky Fried Chicken and Donut Sandwich is the craziest chicken sandwich of 2019

It’s been a crazy year for chicken sandwiches and KFC isn’t going to let other restaurants steal their thunder without putting up a fight.

The fast-food chain recently announced a new chicken sandwich that throws the rulebook out the window. Instead of bread, KFC decided to take things in a different direction.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donut Sandwich is exactly what it sounds like: a crispy chicken filet placed between two glazed donuts. Less adventurous guests can still combine chicken and doughnuts together with the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donut Basket meal.

“KFC is no stranger to delicious food combinations and sweet deals,” the company said in a press release, “most recently introducing the limited-time offerings of Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits this past May, Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles in November 2018, and currently offering free chocolate cake with the purchase of a 10-piece meal at participating restaurants.”

The sweet and savory combination will only be available for a limited time at select locations. Fans will be able to test out the calorie-blasting combination at locations in Norfolk/Richmond, Virginia and Pittsburgh.

The press release continued, “As part of its food innovation strategy, KFC is always looking for ways to serve its customers with new delicious and innovative choices. The Chicken & Donuts trend has been gaining popularity, but mostly on a local level in areas like Philadelphia, San Diego and Portland.”

According to the press release, if the test goes well, the new sandwich could be released on a national level. It says, “Consumers are increasingly seeking novel, crave-able flavor combinations that give them the best of both sweet and savory worlds to create a unique taste experience. Through this test market, KFC is evaluating consumer appetite for bringing this growing food trend to its customers on a national scale.”