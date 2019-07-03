The one brand of hot dogs that Joey Chestnut won't ever eat again

You might think that eating over 70 hot dogs in under ten minutes would ruin the taste for you, but you’d be wrong.

Joey Chestnut loves what he does, and what he does is eat. Though he eats lots of different things, he’s mainly known for eating hot dogs. Since 2005, he’s been a regular competitor in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island every Fourth of July. He’s won every year except one since 2007.

“I love hot dogs,” Chestnut told Fox News. “You can put anything on them. Bacon, cheese, I just had my first kimchi dog and it was good. It’s pretty rare that I don’t have hot dogs in my fridge.”

"Marathons don't ruin running for runners," he explained.

NATHAN'S HOT DOG-EATING CHAMPION JOEY CHESTNUT WAS INSPIRED TO BREAK RECORDS BY A BEAR

The competitive eating champion doesn’t love all hot dogs, however. When he first started training, he obviously had to buy a lot of hot dogs, which meant buying a brand that he could afford, Bar-S. Unfortunately for him, it left a bad taste in his mouth.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“They were so terrible, oh my God,” Chestnut recalls. He didn’t even want to think about what type of meat might be used by that particular brand. “Their bacon isn’t bad, but they shouldn’t be called hot dogs.” Amazingly, the not-so-great tasting brand may have helped Chestnut win.

“I would eat so many more Nathan’s because they tasted better.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is one food challenge that Chestnut hasn’t gotten the chance to attempt yet: In-N-Out’s unofficial 100 x 100 challenge. For those that are unfamiliar with the chain, it’s a gigantic burger that’s made up of 100 patties and 100 slices of cheese between a hamburger bun. The eating challenge -- not sanctioned by the fast food restaurant -- was started by a food blogger who went viral attempting the feat. According to Chestnut, no one has ever finished the menu item, and if he could be the first, “it’d be great!”