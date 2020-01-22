Italian restaurant makes 330-foot pizza to raise money for Australia firefighters

That’s a tasty fundraiser.

An Italian restaurant in Australia is cooking up something big for firefighters battling the extreme bushfires: a 338-foot Margherita pizza.

Pellegrini’s restaurant in New South Wales created the giant pie using several roughly 3-foot-long sheets of dough that were then pieced together and covered with tomato sauce and mozzarella, Reuters reported.

The three-hundred-plus-foot pizza was then cooked using a conveyor oven before being topped with classic Margherita fixings like basil leaves, oregano and olive oil.

The feet of continuous pizza reportedly took about four hours to create, the restaurant shared.

Pellegrini’s debuted the massive meal at a fair that the restaurant put on to celebrate the record-breaking event and raise money for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. All proceeds reportedly went to the fire service.

Images of the incredible Italian favorite quickly went viral on social media with people both praising the restaurant’s philanthropic efforts – as well as the pizza.

“Such a great cause. Good work guys and gals,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Crazy,” another simply commented.

“Lawdy lawd,” another wrote, surely referencing the pizza’s side.