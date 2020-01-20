YouTuber tips Domino's driver $2,020 on $22 order

Sorry, pizza guys, but this isn’t going to become the norm.

Earlier this month, a college student working as a delivery driver for a Domino’s in Pennsylvania made more from one tip than most would earn in several weeks.

As it turns out, it really pays to deliver pizza to one of the many YouTubers who enjoy filming themselves doing something overly generous!

Nyles Harris, a student at Northampton Community College, was out for a delivery in Bethlehem, Pa., when he received a $2,020 tip from YouTube vlogger Gabi DeMartino, WFMZ reports. DeMartino had her camera rolling when she gave Harris the massive tip and later shared the footage on her channel.

“I didn't really believe it until I got back to my car,” Harris told the news outlet. Fortunately for Harris, his boss told him he was allowed to keep the tip, which he says he put to good use.

"I used it to pay off some debts, pay off some bills and I had to give some to my mom," he explained. "She was hugging me and all kinds of stuff and she was like, 'Why would you do this for me?' and I was like, 'You know I got you.'”

In the video, DeMartino shows off the receipt, which reveals the original charge for the order only came to $22.21. She also says she was inspired to give Harris the gratiuty by a similar post saw on Facebook, which suggested leaving a $2,020 tip in honor of the year 2020.

Additionally, DeMartino also said that she just wanted to "give back."