Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food Trends
Published
Last Update November 21, 2016

Iowa couple says 'I do' at Denny's

By | Associated Press
Nancy Levindowski reacts as her wedding cake is wheeled out after exchanging vows with Steve Keller at the Denny's restaurant.

Nancy Levindowski reacts as her wedding cake is wheeled out after exchanging vows with Steve Keller at the Denny's restaurant. (AP)

An Iowa couple has become the first to get married at the Denny's wedding chapel in Las Vegas.

Nancy Levandowski and Steve Keller tied the knot Wednesday evening, while some well-wishers sat in booths and restaurant patrons ate dinner nearby.

The 53-year-old bride is the food service director at Iowa State University in Ames, while her 54-year-old husband is a salesman for a food company.

Nancy Levandowski says she often ate at Denny's restaurants during college, while Keller says he frequents the 24-hour pancake house while traveling.

The couple was selected from a pool of applicants vying to be the first married at the chapel inside the new restaurant.

More On This...

Ceremonies at the chapel start at $95, which includes Denny's T-shirts and a Pancake Puppies wedding cake.