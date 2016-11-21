Iowa couple says 'I do' at Denny's

An Iowa couple has become the first to get married at the Denny's wedding chapel in Las Vegas.

Nancy Levandowski and Steve Keller tied the knot Wednesday evening, while some well-wishers sat in booths and restaurant patrons ate dinner nearby.

The 53-year-old bride is the food service director at Iowa State University in Ames, while her 54-year-old husband is a salesman for a food company.

Nancy Levandowski says she often ate at Denny's restaurants during college, while Keller says he frequents the 24-hour pancake house while traveling.

The couple was selected from a pool of applicants vying to be the first married at the chapel inside the new restaurant.

Ceremonies at the chapel start at $95, which includes Denny's T-shirts and a Pancake Puppies wedding cake.