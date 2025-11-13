Looking for a cheap cheeseburger? 10 American cities that deliver the best meal deals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you're hankering for a burger even as you're watching your wallet, you may be in luck — at least if you live in or near 10 American cities.

This month, food delivery service DoorDash released its annual Cheeseburger Index, which measures how much a full burger meal costs at restaurants across the country.

Researchers looked at fast casual and sit-down restaurants, as well as fast-food joints, to get their results.

AMERICA'S 5 BEST FAST-FOOD CHEESEBURGERS RANKED, FROM ICONIC CLASSICS TO NEWCOMERS

The average cheeseburger meal increased about 3.8% — from $17.90 to $18.58 — between September 2024 and September 2025, according to the Cheeseburger Index.

After analyzing the cost of cheeseburgers across the 100 largest cities in the U.S., analysts found that the most affordable ones were spread across the Midwest, Southwest and Southeast.

The least affordable cities include Anchorage, Alaska, where a cheeseburger meal can cost roughly $25.55.

Here are the cities where you can expect to find a full cheeseburger meal — with fries, a soda and the works — for less than $15.

1. Lincoln, Nebraska

The state capital of Nebraska was deemed the most affordable place to eat a cheeseburger meal.

YOU CAN EAT MCDONALD'S FOOD WITHOUT GAINING WEIGHT, SAYS DIETITIAN: HERE'S HOW

DoorDash found that the average cost of a full meal was $10.75, making this an affordable lunch or dinner option for Star City residents or visitors.

2. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Famous for its brews, Milwaukee ranked second on DoorDash's list. It was the only Wisconsin city to make the top 10.

Researchers found that the average burger meal cost around $11.36 — half as much as many other cities across the country.

3. Detroit, Michigan

The Motor City is famous for its crispy, crunchy pizza — but if you're craving beef in Detroit instead, you're in luck.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Cheeseburger Index found that diners could score a full meal for roughly $12.90.

4. Austin, Texas

With Austin's reputation as the "live music capital of the world," anyone can enjoy an affordable burger meal while enjoying a concert outside.

The average cost of a full cheeseburger meal is about $13.24, according to DoorDash.

5. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The average cheeseburger meal in the Big Friendly goes for about $13.96, according to DoorDash.

Its position as fifth on the list reflects its reputation for being one of the most affordable cities in the Southwest.

6. Tucson, Arizona

Home to the University of Arizona, Tucson offers residents and visitors beautiful views of the Sonoran Desert — and, apparently, affordable burgers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

DoorDash reported that the average cheeseburger, fries and drink combo costs about $14.13.

7. Mesa, Arizona

About 100 miles northwest of Tucson and just east of Phoenix, Mesa is the Grand Canyon State's third-largest city.

DoorDash recorded an average cheeseburger meal cost of $14.25 — just pennies more than in Tucson.

8. Dallas, Texas

DoorDash found that a cheeseburger meal in Dallas averages about $14.34, a bit more than in Austin.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

That's a contrast to housing — where the state capital's median home costs far more than in Dallas.

9. Orlando, Florida

Whether visiting Disney World or Universal, tourists can count on an affordable cheeseburger meal — though probably not inside the parks.

Researchers found that a burger meal in Orlando could ring up at around $14.53.

10. Aurora, Colorado

Famous for its mountain views and scenic reservoirs, Aurora was the only Mountain West city to make the top 10.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DoorDash reported that an average cheeseburger meal in the Denver metro suburb could cost around $14.54 — about the same as in Orlando.