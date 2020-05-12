Ina Garten shares recipe for hot dogs in puff pastry: 'Dinner in a hurry'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ina Garten knows that even during quarantine, it can be tricky to stick to meticulous meal prep. For dinner in a pinch, the “Barefoot Contessa” star recently shared an easy recipe for dressed-up hot dogs in puff pastry.

The cookbook author and Food Network personality shared the super-simple dish with her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Monday.

“It’s Week Whatever in quarantine and I needed dinner in a hurry so I wrapped some hot dogs in puff pastry and baked them,” Garten said. “OMG they were so good! Love the high/low thing plus they took five minutes to prep!”

In a disclaimer, the celebrity chef added that “no one was disappointed” with the grown-up take on pigs in a blanket, which she served with a side salad.

“Only you could make this look delicious Ina!!!” Katie Couric exclaimed in the comments.

“Ina you truly are my food hero this quarantine,” another fan gushed.

As the pandemic continues, Garten is keeping home chefs amused with her lighthearted social media posts and coveted recipes, like these savory spins on roasted potatoes and hilariously oversized cocktails.

The deluxe hot dog recipe is assessed at a "beginner" level to prepare on the Barefoot Contessa blog, and calls for puff pastry, hot dogs, one egg and seasonings.

