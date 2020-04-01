Ina Garten shares cocktail recipe video during a.m. hours, says it's 'always cocktail hour in a crisis'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ina Garten is bringing some much-needed levity — and alcohol — to those stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Garten, a cookbook author and Food Network personality, took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share her tips for staging a cocktail hour while under isolation.

STUCK AT HOME AND DON'T KNOW HOW TO COOK? A PROFESSIONAL CHEF OFFERS HELP

“During a crisis, you know, cocktail hour can be almost any hour,” she said.

To that end, Garten demonstrated how to make a cosmopolitan cocktail — several of them, in fact — by mixing the ingredients together in a large jug.

“You need a big pitcher, because I like to make a lot of cosmos,” she said. “You never know who’s going to stop by… wait a minute, nobody’s stopping by.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Garten then added 2 cups vodka, 1 cup of Cointreau, 1 cup of cranberry juice cocktail, and ½ cup of freshly squeezed lime juice before throwing it all into an extra-large shaker filled with ice.

“You have to shake it for 30 seconds. You have a lot of time, it’s not a problem,” she said.

Garten stressed that this particular cocktail necessitated a very specific martini glass, right before pulling out a comically large glass and dumping her drink into it.

“Doesn’t that look fabulous. Nice and cold. And lots of it,” said Garten, who finished the video by urging her 2.2 million followers to “stay safe, have a very good time, and don’t forget the cocktails.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The video had been viewed over 500,000 times in the first three hours after it was posted on Wednesday morning.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” one follower wrote.

“And that is why she is my hero,” another user said.

“Ina it’s 10:30 a.m. are you ok?” someone else simply asked.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Garten, meanwhile, isn’t the only celebrity chef to share her culinary tips with fans during the coronavirus pandemic. Several big-name chefs and TV personalities, such as Padma Lakshmi and Rachael Ray, have been demonstrating their quarantine-friendly cooking tips on their social media channels.