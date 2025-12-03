Tara Reid's disputed drink-tampering claim leads experts to warn against 'ill intentions' of strangers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the weeks since "American Pie" actress Tara Reid believed she might have been drugged at a bar, the topic of drink tampering — and how to guard against it — has drawn national attention.

The incident unfolded in November after Reid ordered a glass of wine at a hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, while visiting the state for ComicCon.

As noted in a police report obtained by Fox News Digital, Reid said there were "a bunch of people in the lobby that were supposedly YouTubers" — adding that most "had their phones out and the whole thing felt suspicious."

Reid said she ordered a glass of wine at the hotel bar. She then walked away briefly to introduce herself to an influencer.

When she returned, she noticed a napkin covering her drink. She later reported blacking out and waking up in a hospital hours later, with no memory of what occurred.

Police, however, told Fox News Digital they found no evidence to support the claim of drink tampering.

"While we do not have any evidence that a drink was tampered with, it is a good reminder to never leave a drink unattended," the police said in a statement.

Despite this, Reid said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital, "Something happened to me."

Jeff Katz, a self-defense instructor in New Jersey, said there are a variety of products on the market to help prevent drink tampering from occurring.

He pointed to drink test strips that detect incapacitating drugs — such as ketamine and benzodiazepines — plus scrunchie-style covers that are designed to keep drinks protected.

"If you see any changes to your drink, such as color, taste, consistency — do not drink it."

"I have even heard of a nail polish company that allows you to paint your nails with a specific nail polish," Katz also told Fox News Digital.

"If you dip your finger into a spiked drink, the nail polish color will change to indicate that the drink has been tampered with."

While products can help, the best protection is vigilance, Katz said.

"A man could reach his hand over your drink to grab a napkin and stealthily put something in your drink without raising suspicion," Katz said.

"If you need to use the restroom and don't want to take your drink with you, get a new drink when you get back," he added.

He also emphasized the importance of staying connected to friends.

"If you do decide to leave with someone, make sure a trusted friend can track your location in case they need to notify police if they haven't heard from you," Katz suggested.

"The obvious way to do this is with your phone, but bad actors know this and could just ditch the phone, so make sure you have a second way for somebody to track you."

Carole Lieberman, M.D., a psychiatrist based in Beverly Hills, California, told Fox News Digital she's treated victims of drink tampering in the past.

She said the issue goes beyond simply keeping an eye on your beverage.

"If a stranger comes up to you and suggests drinking together, don't let flattery cloud your judgment," she said.

"It might just be someone harmless who wants to get to know you, but it could be someone with ill intentions — especially if they ask you to go somewhere with them, leaving your drink unattended."

Above all, Lieberman recommended keeping an eye on your drink and being mindful of even small changes.

"If you see any changes to your drink, such as color, taste, consistency — do not drink it," she cautioned.

"If you notice that anything has changed with regard to your drink — such as, it's been moved or covered, or ice has been put into it — do not drink it. And don't drink too much in general," she added, "especially if you are in a public place."

